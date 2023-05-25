Andhra girl held for inflicting burn injuries on classmate in TVPM college

Our Correspondent
Published: May 25, 2023 05:49 PM IST
College of Agriculture at Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Videograb/Manorama News

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have taken into custody a female student of the College of Agriculture at Vellayani here for inflicting burn injuries on a classmate. Lohitha was detained for attacking Deepika Vidyarthi a week after the incident.

Deepika suffered burns on her back and a hand.

Both Lohitha and Deepika are final-year degree students and from Andhra. They were also roommates in the hostel.

Lohitha also hit Deepika with a mobile charger on her head.

The college authorities have suspended three students in connection with the incident. The college has also formed a four-member committee, comprising a lawyer and three teachers, to probe the incident.

The Kerala Student Union has sought strict action against the perpetrators of the crime.

 

