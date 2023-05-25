LDF govt won't protect corrupt officials, declares CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday asserted that LDF government will not protect corrupt officials and stringent action will be taken against those involved in such crimes. CM declared the stance while refering to the recent arrest of a field assistant at Palakkayam village in Palakkad district of the state for allegedly accepting a bribe.

He said there were some persons in the government service who have a "doctorate" in corruption and that the problem can be addressed only by a collective effort, including by those working with such individuals. Vijayan said that the LDF government's stand was that there would be no compromise where corrupt activities are concerned and those engaged in it would not be protected. Therefore, while stringent measures are being taken by the government and the vigilance, even the concerned departments and those working with such persons -- who are engaged in corrupt practices -- should also intervene.

Cash and bank deposits documents worth over Rs 1 crore were allegedly recovered during a search from the field assistant's rented accommodation in Palakkad. Pinarayi Vijayan said that the official in question was allegedly using the bribe amounts for his needs and his salary was lying untouched.

The CM also said that while in big offices and departments, it may be difficult to know if someone is engaged in corrupt practices. However, in smaller offices, like the one in the recent incident, it was difficult to believe that everyone there was oblivious to what was happening.

"In such incidents, the others there should intervene and prevent such practices. The majority of those in the government sector are honest. But there are some who have taken a doctorate in committing corruption. "They have acquired a taste for it and do not want to give it up," the CM said after inaugurating here a state-level conference of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union. The matter requires serious consideration as such practices ruin the distinction that Kerala has earned of being the state in India with the least corruption, he said.

He added that those in government service should have a people-friendly attitude and help them out wherever it was legally possible. “What cannot be done legally, should not be done," pointed out the CM.

He said digitisation of government services and providing them online would be a step towards transparency and swift delivery of services to the people.

(With PTI inputs)