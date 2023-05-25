Tourist bus carrying passengers from TN crashes into parked lorry in Thrissur, 25 injured

Thrissur: Over 25 people were injured after a tourist bus crashed into a parked lorry on the highway here in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. The injured persons were from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and were travelling in a mini bus through Thalore in Thrissur district.

The lorry, which was under repair, was parked by the side of the national highway when the accident occurred, police said. All the injured were rushed to the government medical college and a nearby private hospital.

(With PTI inputs.)

