Missing businessman's body parts found in trolley bag in Attappadi

Kozhikode: In a gruesome incident, a businessman was murdered and chopped into pieces here on Thursday. According to the police, Siddique (58), a native of Ezhoor Mecheri in Malappuram's Tirur, was killed at a hotel in Eranhipalam in Kozhikode. He owned a hotel at Olavanna in Kozhikode and was missing since May 18.

The police found the dead body chopped into pieces in a trolley bag which was left behind at Agali in Attapadi.

Sidiqque's son had lodged a complaint that his father was missing on May 22. Subsequent investigation revealed that money was withdrawn from Siddique's bank account via an ATM.

Three individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the case. An employee at Siddique's firm Shibili (22) and Farhana (18) were taken into custody by the Tirur police from Chennai.

"Shibili, who managed and supplied materials at the hotel, was dismissed from the hotel for disciplinary issues on the day my father went missing," the businessman's son told Manorama News.

Farhana hails from Cherpulassery. The Tirur police took them into custody from Chennai.

An investigation has revealed that the murder took place at a hotel in Kozhikode's Eranhipalam. Though three people, including Siddique, had visited the hotel room, only two people left the room, Manorama News reported.

CCTV visuals suggest that the duo carried two trolley bags when they left the room.

Siddique is survived by wife Shakeela and children Shuhail, Shiyas, Shaheed and Shamla.