Kozhikode hotelier murder: Autopsy report cites chest injury as cause of death

Kozhikode: The autopsy report of Siddique, the hotelier from Tirur who was found killed at Attapady confirmed that he died of a chest injury. The preliminary report cited that the accused had used an electric cutter to dismember Siddique's body.



According to the autopsy report, the hotelier had suffered a rib fracture, head injury and bruises during the attack.

Police handed over the body to Siddique's family after the post-mortem.

Siddique (58), a resident of Tirur was running a hotel in Kozhikode's Olavanna. He was found dead a week after he went missing. His son lodged a man missing complaint with the police after he went missing on May 18. Talking to Manorama News, he revealed that around Rs 1.5 lakh was withdrawn from ATM counters.

Siddique's former employee Shibili, his girlfriend Farhana and her friend Aashiq have been arrested over the murder case. Shibili and Farhana who went absconding were detained from Chennai with the help of the Railway Protection Force. Police recovered the man's body from a gorge near Attapady after interrogating Aashiq. Tirur police said the body was found cut into two halves, and the torso was in one trolley bag while the lower part was in the other.