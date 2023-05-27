Kerala rights panel registers case over activist Razak Payambrottu's death

Malappuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has suo motu registered a case over the death of cultural activist Razak Payambrottu who was found hanging on the premises of Pulikkal grama panchayat office in Malappuram district on Friday.

SHRC judicial member K Baijunath on Saturday directed the Malappuram district collector to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances which led to Razak's death and file a report within 15 days. The case will be considered at a sitting scheduled to take place at Tirur PWD Rest House on June 14.

Razak Payambrottu took his own life as he was reportedly upset over the apathy of the CPM-run panchayat administration to take action against a polluting plastic waste-processing plant functioning near his house. A suicide note pointing to this was found.

Razak was found dead with a bag which carried complaints and documents relating to the plastic processing unit at Pandiyattupuram near Kottappuram. He was leading a lone fight against the firm.

His elder brother died a few months ago due to lung ailments likely brought about due to pollution from this waste processing plant.

Razak had addressed press conferences many times alleging that the panchayat authorities were ignoring his complaints that his elder brother’s health had deteriorated owing to the smoke pollution from the waste treatment plant which was adjacent to his house. The panchayat too had conducted press conferences in response to this.

Razak was the former secretary of the Mappila Kala Academy at Kondotty and continued as its member.

He had been publishing an evening newspaper titled 'Kondotty Times'. He also ran a local cable TV channel.