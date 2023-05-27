Kerala’s population crosses 3.5 crore; gradual decline in birth rate: Report

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has crossed a major milestone, with the state’s population touching 3.5 crore. According to the latest official data, there are currently 3,51,56,007 people in Kerala, which includes 1.68 crore males and 1.82 crore females.

The figure was mentioned in a report released by the state's economics and statistics department last week. The department had considered the birth and death data for 10 years since the census of 2011 to arrive at the latest population figure. One year ago, the department estimated that Kerala’s population stood at 3,49,93,356.

Data revealed that the birth rate in the state is gradually falling. While there were 16 births for every 1,000 people 10 years ago, the figure is only 12 births at present.

At the same time, the mortality rate has been fluctuating in Kerala. For instance, the rate rose sharply in 2021 to 9.66% from the previous year’s 7.17% following the COVID-19 pandemic.