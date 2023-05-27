Toddler run over by train after slipping out of home in Varkala

Edava (Varkala): A two-year-old toddler who slipped out of her house and traipsed around a nearby rail track was crushed to death by a speeding train between the Edava and Kappil stations here.

Suhri, daughter of Abdul Aziz and Isuzi, residents of AKG House at Kannammoodu, Kappil, died on the spot. The incident happened on Friday evening.

The toddler was playing along with two of her siblings and other children in the house courtyard. When her mother went to take food for her, the girl child slipped out of her house alone and walked out after opening the gate, police said, based on a preliminary investigation.

Suhri then headed to the nearby rail tracks, located five metres away at a height of 1.5 metres, without anyone noticing. She crossed the first track and reached the second one when a train, heading to Kollam from Thiruvananthapuram, hit the child and tossed her up.

Meanwhile, her mother was frantically searching for her, along with the relatives on the premises of the house. Some local residents spotted the child lying near the track with a severe injury to her head. They initially thought the child might have fallen from the train.

Isuzi rushed to the spot, hearing the news, and identified her child. It was learned that Suhri died on the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Varkala Taluk Hospital.

Ziya and Shakib are her siblings.