Elderly man killed in wild boar attack in Thrissur

Thrissur: A 61-year-old man was killed after a wild boar attacked him here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Varavoor resident Rajeevan.



According to reports, the wild animal attacked him when he was collecting coconuts from his plot. The incident took place around 4 pm on Saturday.

The raging wild boar charged towards Rajeevan and hit on his chest. When he fell down, the boar gored him twice and ran away. Though he was rushed to the nearby private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The body will be handed over to his relatives after post-mortem at Thrissur Govt. Medical College hospital.

The number of people killed in wild animal attacks has been increasing day by day. A few days back, three people were killed in gaur attacks in Kottayam and Kollam.