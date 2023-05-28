Centre conducting 'research' on how to harass Kerala govt: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 28, 2023 02:48 PM IST Updated: May 28, 2023 03:20 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

Kannur: The Union government is trying to spoil Kerala's development prospects; the recently imposed control over the state's borrowing limits is part of this move, alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan was speaking at a ceremony to distribute scholarships to the children of members of the toddy tappers welfare association. 

CPM on Saturday said the central government reduced its borrowing limit to Rs 15,390 crore from Rs 32,500 crore. This is substantially lower than the last year's sanctioned sum of Rs 23,000.

The CPM said that for the past seven years, the Centre has been conducting "research" on methods to harass the Kerala government. The reduction in borrowing limit can affect the State's development activities, he added.

