2 men arrested for robbing businessman by impersonating Christian priest, sexton

Two men who impersonated a Christian priest and a sexton to swindle Rs 35 lakh of a businessman at Adimali here have been arrested.

Shihab (41) of Anachal Parakkal and Anil V Kaimal (38) of Lakshmi Bhavan, Arakkuzha, Thodupuzha who posed as the sexton and priest respectively were taken into custody the other day.

The duo offered to help a businessman to acquire a property in Munnar. Kaimal told the businessman to reach Chithirapuram on May 19.

Once the businessman arrived at the location, Shihab robbed him and fled. Based on the complaint filed by the businessman, a probe was launched and the two were arrested.



Shihab is the first accused in the case. The police recovered Rs 2.5 lakh and gold ornaments from him. The two have been remanded.