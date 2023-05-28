2 Malayali students die in bike accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Two Malayali students died in a road accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Sunday morning.

Nithin, a native of Nilambur and Shahin Shajahan of Nedumangad, both 21-year-olds, died on the spot, said Manorama News.

The duo was headed to Mysuru from Bengaluru when their bike rammed into the rear of a lorry.

Nithin and Shahin were third-year degree students at the Cauvery Group of Institutions in Mysuru.

The post-mortems were held at the KR Medical College in Mysuru. The bodies will be handed over to the families later in the evening.