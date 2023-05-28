2 teenagers drown in Achankovil River, sixth accident in two months

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 28, 2023 03:37 PM IST

Pathanamthitta: Two teenagers drowned in the Achankovil River near the Maha Vishnu Temple at Vettoor here on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Abhiraj and Abhilash.

The two were part of a seven-member group of boys who reached there for a swim after a game of football.

Five others managed to swim to safety. The bodies were retrieved by a Fire and Rescue unit from Pathanamthitta.

According to reports, at least six drowning accidents have been reported along the Achankovil River in the last two months.

Locals have complained that despite repeated accidents, there are no warning signs in place.

