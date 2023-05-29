Vadakara: A priest was killed after the car in which he was travelling crashed into a fuel tanker parked by the roadside here on Monday.

Fr Manoj Ottaplackal, vice rector of Thalassery Minor Seminary died in the mishap.



Three other priests, George Karott, John Mundolikkal and Joseph Pandarapparambil, were injured in the accident. Two of them suffered severe head injuries. A source at the hospital confirmed that they are out of danger.

According to reports, the accident took place around 4 am on Monday. The passengers were on the way to Thalassery after attending a programme in Kottayam.