Priest killed as car rams into parked tanker in Kozhikode

Our Correspondent
Published: May 29, 2023 08:58 AM IST Updated: May 29, 2023 09:36 AM IST
The car in which the priests were travelling crashed into a lorry parked by the roadside at Vadakara in the wee hours of Monday. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Vadakara: A priest was killed after the car in which he was travelling crashed into a fuel tanker parked by the roadside here on Monday.

Fr Manoj Ottaplackal, vice rector of Thalassery Minor Seminary died in the mishap.

Three other priests, George Karott, John Mundolikkal and Joseph Pandarapparambil, were injured in the accident. Two of them suffered severe head injuries. A source at the hospital confirmed that they are out of danger.

According to reports, the accident took place around 4 am on Monday. The passengers were on the way to Thalassery after attending a programme in Kottayam.

