Kerala HC criticises Malabar Devaswom for collecting money for dialysis unit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2023 05:06 PM IST
The Malabar Devaswom Commissioner on May 2 issued a controversial order that the temples under Malabar Devaswom could spend Rs 15,000 for ads in a supplement paper published by Kadampuzha Devaswom. Photo: Manorama News

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the Malabar Devaswom Board for collecting money from the public for the inauguration of a dialysis unit belonging to Kadampuzha Devaswom

The court asked the Malabar Dewaswom Board if they thought that it could collect money like a cooperative society and treat it like a political issue.

The Malabar Devaswom Commissioner on May 2 issued a controversial order that the temples under Malabar Devaswom could spend Rs 15,000 for ads in a supplement paper published by Kadampuzha Devaswom.

RELATED ARTICLES

The HC also expressed the concern that the matter would have gone unnoticed if a petition was not filed. The court added that strict action would be taken against the commissioner.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout