Man who died after being hit by Vande Bharat Express identified

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2023 10:32 PM IST
Rajesh was attempting to cross the railway track when he was hit by the train. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: The man who died after being hit by Vande Bharat Express is identified as Parakkal Rajesh (50). The man from Kizhakkummuri, Kakkodi was found dead on Monday evening in the railway track in between Elathur and Westhill near Puthur temple.

His family members have identified the body which is kept in the Govt Medical College mortuary. Rajesh is survived by his parents Rajan Nambiar and Sarojini, wife Lekha and daughter Vaishnavi.

According to reports, Rajesh was attempting to cross the railway track when he was hit by the train. It is the first accident involving the Vande Bharat Express in Kerala.

