11 injured in lightning strike in Thodupuzha, 2 critical

Thodupuzha: Eleven workers were injured in Paramada after being struck by lightning that accompanied heavy rain in the area. The incident happened on Tuesday around 3.30 pm near Kachirapara in Alakode here.

The injured are Raja (45) of Pooppara, Prakash (18) of Munnar, Ashwin (22) of Erumeli, Akhilesh (25) of Kollam, Ashokan (70) of Perumbavoor, Vijay (22), Surya (22), Jayan (55), Dharmalingam (31), Madanraj (22) and John (32) of Tamil Nadu.

All of them are undergoing treatment in various private hospitals in Thodupuzha.

According to hospital authorities, the condition of Raja and Madanraj is critical. However, the others haven't sustained grievous injuries.

They were standing under a temporary shed built for workers to rest when lightning struck them. They were shifted to various hospitals in vehicles that were present in the area at the time of the incident.

Fire and Rescue Services officials and police reached the spot on receiving information about the accident.