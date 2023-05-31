KSEB contract worker beaten to death after drunken spat with colleagues

Taliparambu (Kannur): A 47-year-old KSEB contract worker was beaten to death by his colleagues after a drunken spat at his residence. Two people who are natives of Kollam district have been arrested over the crime after autopsy confirmed it was murder.

The deceased Biju was the son of Lona and Elikkutty of Kurinjipadam locality at Vellikkulangara in Thrissur district.

Police have arrested V Navas (42) and S Sunil Kumar (50) who were staying with Biju. All three are contract staff with the Mayyil electrical section of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Biju was found lying on the ground near his rented house located at Kannapilavu Kolthuruthi, near Parassinikadavu, early on Tuesday morning. Though he was taken to the Pariyaram Government Medical College hospital immediately, he could not be saved.

Navas, Sunil Kumar and another housemate had claimed Biju had fell down from the building.

Biju's postmortem proved that his death was caused by a severe head injury and that it had not happened in the fall. Biju was found to have been hit by a blunt iron rod on the head.

Following this, the three colleagues who resided along with Biju were taken into police custody and interrogated after which the crime was revealed.

An argument had broke out between Biju and others as they were drinking at their residence at night. Navas and Sunil beat up Biju. They did not notice Biju who fell down injured. He bled to death after a while.

Biju is survived by his wife Bindu and children Jewel Maria and Juan.

Navas belongs to Decent Mukku and his accomplice Sunil Kumar is from Dhavalakkuzhi at Mayyanad — both in the southern Kollam district.