NIA raids locations linked to banned PFI in Kerala

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in several places belonging to the activists of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala's Malappuram on Wednesday.

The excercise is part of a combined operation in Karnataka and Bihar. The NIA conducted raids at 16 places in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district of Karnataka early on Wednesday and a few places in Bihar.

Houses, offices and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru as well as Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur and Bantwal.

The raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar, they said.