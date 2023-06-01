Fire breaks out in train coach halted at Kannur railway station

Kannur: A coach of a train halted at Kannur railway station caught fire at 1:25 am on Thursday. The Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train was stopped at the 8th yard, which is close to the third platform of the station, when the fire occurred.

According to the railway authorities, this may be a case of arson. Three fire brigade teams worked for hours to extinguish the fire even though the coach was entirely destroyed. No fatalities reported.

The fire broke out in the same train in which Shahrukh Saifi, a resident of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, set ablaze by pouring inflammable fuel on the passengers.

Three people died and nine suffered burns in the incident that took place aboard the D1 compartment of the Executive Express near Elathur in Kozhikode on April 2.