Kerala rains: Yellow alert in Idukki, Pathanamthitta today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2023 04:08 PM IST
File Photo.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness widespread rainfall in the upcoming days ahead of the southwest monsoon's onset, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

A yellow alert was declared in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts on Thursday and Friday. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30- 40 Kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and Lakshadweep till June 3.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to the Met department, the Southwest Monsoon will reach Kerala by June 4.

Pre-monsoon rains are likely to continue in the state till the arrival of the monsoon with southern districts receiving more rainfall.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout