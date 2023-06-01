Youth Cong activist shares joy of his wedding anniversary with 25 poor kids on 'praveshanolsavam'

Kochi: A Youth Congress leader in Kerala shared the joy of his wedding anniversary with children from 25 poor families in the locality of Cherayi near Kochi on school reopening day.

When the third wedding anniversary of PA Nobal Kumar, the Ernakulam district secretary of the Youth Congress, and his wife fell on the eve of 'praveshanolsavam', the celebrated school reopening day in Kerala, the couple knew what they had to do.

They packed all the essentials -- notebooks, pen, pencil, sharpener, scale, eraser and even chocolates -- that a kid would desire on his/her first day at school.

Nobal placed the kits on the doorsteps of the families before the kids woke up. The couple did the same generous act on their previous anniversaries too.

"I know this is not such a big matter. All that matters to me is the smile I can imagine on the face of the kids while they see the small gift," Nobal said.

To the young leader, these celebrations help him reminisce about his school days when he had to endure many hardships. "I can never forget the days when I wished to get a new dress or a new schoolbag," he said.