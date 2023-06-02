A K Balan justifies sponsorship for Loka Kerala Sabha event; Chennithala questions fundraising

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM central committee member and former Kerala minister A K Balan has staunchly defended the party over seeking sponsorships for sharing dais and food with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his New York visit for inaugurating the 'Loka Kerala Sabha' event in July.



"What is wrong in seeking sponsorships to celebrate the diaspora event? It is surprising that the Opposition opposes spending from the government coffers and also when sponsorships are sought. Similar sponsorships were sought when the event was previously held in London and Dubai. This is an event for the Keralaites and there is nothing wrong in seeking sponsorships," said Balan.

"The Congress-led Opposition is jealous that Pinarayi Vijayan's stock is rising and the diaspora is very happy to take part in the event," added Balan.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala questioned the fundraising for the event. He also alleged that fundraising was carried out with CM's permission.

"There's no doubt that sponsorship is a common practice in the US, but we oppose it because the Kerala government is involved in it as it's organised by a state-run agency, Norka. Corruption and extravagance mark the Loka Kerala Sabha event. No expatriate is benefited from the programme,” Chennithala said.

"issuing an entry ticket at a government function, and that too when the Chief Minister is participating, is meant to separate those who can afford to buy the ticket and those who can't. Thus it becomes an event where only the cash-rich Malayalis can take part. This is why we oppose the sponsorship model. It is a function that flaunts richness," said Chennithala.

Gold, silver and bronze passes

Early this week, brochures of the event, to be held in New York from July 9 to 11, showed that the local organisers have decided to raise sponsorship for the smooth conduct of the event and have issued three types of passes -- gold which will cost $1 lakh, Silver ($50,000) and Bronze ($25,000).

While those who buy gold and silver passes will be seated on the dais along with Pinarayi and have dinner with visiting VIPs, including state Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer and Norka vice-chairman P Sreeramakrishnan (former Speaker of the Kerala Assembly).

Organisers expect Rs 5 cr from the event

Meanwhile, the organisers of the event in New York, Manmadhan Nair said they expect to collect over Rs 5 crore for the event.

"We wanted to give our Chief Minister a rousing reception and hence we sought sponsorships. After the event gets over, the utilization of funds will be audited and will be made public," said Nair.

(With IANS inputs)