Moral policing: Kasaragod youths attacked in Mangaluru; four held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2023 08:54 AM IST
According to reports, the three male students were on an outing with their female friends at the beach.

Kasaragod: In yet another incident of moral policing, three MBBS male students from Kasaragod were injured after a gang attacked them at Someshwar beach in Mangaluru on Thursday evening. Police arrested four people in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the three male students were on an outing with their female friends at the beach. A gang who followed them reportedly manhandled the trio for visiting the beach with the girls. The three students are admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte.

Ullal police have registered a case over the complaint of the students. Two teams have been formed to investigate the case.

