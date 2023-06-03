Couple found hanging from tree on house premises at Chemancheri

Koyilandy: A couple were found hanging on their house plot at Chemancheri here on Saturday.

The deceased are Ashok Kumar, alias Unni (43), and his wife Anu Raj (33).

They were found hanging from a mango tree on Saturday morning by their relatives. Ashok Kumar was a typist in the office of the Vigilance Department in Thiruvananthapuram and Anu Raj was a trainee in the Intelligence wing of the Kerala Police.

They had been staying at the house near Cheyyakkad temple for the past four months. Anu Raj was unwell, claimed relatives.

The bodies were cremated on the premises of the house after autopsy at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Ashok Kumar was the son of the late Vennipurath Madhavan Nair and Devi Amma. His siblings are: Radhakrishnan, Santha Kumari, Raju (Deputy Secretary, Secretariat), and Rajeshwari.

Anu Raj was the daughter of Susi of Cheruthoni in Idukki district.