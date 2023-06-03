Bus crew to be booked for refusing medical aid to unwell passenger

Our Correspondent
Published: June 03, 2023 12:21 PM IST
A M Siddique. Photo: Manorama

Anchal: An unwell 61-year-old passenger who was reportedly ‘abandoned’ in a waiting shed by a bus crew has died. His life couldn’t be saved even after local residents rushed him to hospital.

The deceased, A M Siddique, was a resident of Chittirapuram at Pallivasal in Idukki district. He had collapsed and vomited inside the ‘Lakshmi’ bus while travelling from Vilakkupara to Anchal in Kollam district the other day.

The crew then took Siddique out of the bus and laid him down at the waiting shed at Muzhatangi, before driving off.

It was the local residents who, upon finding the unconscious man, rushed him to a private hospital in Anchal. But doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The Eroor police have seized the bus. “A probe is on. The employees of the private bus will be booked for refusing to provide timely medical aid,” said Inspector Vinod.

Siddique was staying in a rented house at Ayoor for some time. The police have informed his relatives about his demise. Siddique's body is kept in the mortuary of a private hospital at Anchal.

