Kozhikode: Two teenagers from Olavanna went missing in the sea while playing at the beach here on Sunday morning.

Another boy had a narrow escape as a man, who noticed the youngsters in distress, pulled the teenager to safety.

A search operation was mounted for the two missing teenagers.

Fishermen, along with police and fire force personnel, are engaged in the search operation.

Mohammed Adil (18) and Adil Hassan (16) were playing football near the Lions park along with friends.

"A search is on; a private boat has been engaged," said Josy T K, inspector at the coastal police station.

'Our boat is not seaworthy, so we have arranged a private boat; it is on the way. Meantime, the fisheries department arranged another boat and it's also on its way," the inspector added.

The boys were caught in high waves while playing football on the beach, Manorama News reported. The man, who rescued one of the boys, said one of the teens, who did not know swimming, was swept away by the wave.

In a desperate attempt, he grabbed his friend's legs. But both were swept away by high waves, he said.

The boys were on the beach to play football with friends on Sunday morning.

According to eyewitness accounts, the boys were lost in the sea when they walked into the water to retrieve their football.

A police official said the area where the boys went missing has a strong undercurrent. Police sought the help of fishermen.

However, they fear the high tide could pose a challenge to the search operation. The India Meteorological Department has predicted the onset of the Southwest monsoon in Kerala on Monday (June 5); heavy rain may start from Sunday.