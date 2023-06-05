Kottayam: Students of the Amal Jyothi Engineering College, Kanjirappally are planning a protest against authorities after a girl students was found dead in her hostel room here on Friday.

Shraddha, a native of Thiruvankulam in Tripunithura of Ernakulam district, was found hanging in her hostel room on Friday evening after college authorities allegedly seized her mobile phone.

According to Shraddha's classmates, the college authorities scolded her for using the mobile phone in the college laboratory. They confiscated the mobile phone for two days and summoned Shraddha's parents from Ernakulam to get the device back.

The head of the department at Amal Jyothi Engineering College called Shraddha to the office room and scolded her. Shortly after the incident, Shraddha had told her friends that she was contemplating suicide and that she was tired of her life.

“The HoD and the lab teacher aggravated the problem. Shraddha did not speak to anyone after reaching the hostel room,” they said.

When the college authorities intimated the girl's family about the incident, they mentioned that the student's marks had fallen in the semester examination. This was likely to have upset Shraddha.

The family has alleged that the girl took her life due to mental distress and the humiliation she faced at the hands of college authorities.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's classmates have come out in protest against the college authorities for driving her to kill self. SFI and ABVP activists will organise a march to the college.

Police said investigation into Shraddha's death is in progress.