Fire breaks out inside shop selling chemicals at Aryasala in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 05, 2023 07:53 PM IST
A Fire and Rescue unit attempting to put out the fire at a shop selling chemicals at Aryasala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Photo: Manorama

A fire broke out at a shop selling chemicals in the Aryasala locality in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

According to Manorama News, stocks of bleaching power and other chemicals were in the shop that functions on a narrow street near the Chala Market.

It is understood that Fire and Rescue have managed to get the situation under control. The arrival of rains also aided their efforts to put out the flames.

RELATED ARTICLES

The shop functioned in an old two-storeyed building with tiled roofing that also has a lottery agency and a juice stall. According to reports, this was the eighth fire accident in the locality this year.

It is also the fourth incident of fire inside shops or storage units having stocks of bleaching power reported in Kerala in recent weeks.

Three warehouses of Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts caught fire in recent weeks.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout