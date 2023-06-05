Fire breaks out inside shop selling chemicals at Aryasala in Thiruvananthapuram

A fire broke out at a shop selling chemicals in the Aryasala locality in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

According to Manorama News, stocks of bleaching power and other chemicals were in the shop that functions on a narrow street near the Chala Market.

It is understood that Fire and Rescue have managed to get the situation under control. The arrival of rains also aided their efforts to put out the flames.

The shop functioned in an old two-storeyed building with tiled roofing that also has a lottery agency and a juice stall. According to reports, this was the eighth fire accident in the locality this year.

It is also the fourth incident of fire inside shops or storage units having stocks of bleaching power reported in Kerala in recent weeks.

Three warehouses of Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts caught fire in recent weeks.