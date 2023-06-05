Lorry driver stabbed to death during theft bid; two held

Our Correspondent
Published: June 05, 2023 09:26 PM IST
The arrested were identified as Kuttiady native Althaf, and Shabeer, a resident of Kanhangad. Photo: Manorama Online

Kannur: Two persons were arrested for stabbing a lorry driver to death during a theft attempt in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The arrested were identified as Kuttiady native Althaf, and Shabeer, a resident of Kanhangad. The former has nearly eight cases against him.

The incident happened at 3 am near the Old Bus Stand here. The lorry driver, Jinto, was sleeping in the vehicle when the duo attacked him. When the former resisted, the accused stabbed him with the knife they were carrying.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jinto, who had earlier reached there to offload a consignment at the Kannur Market, was found dead at the Old Bus stand. There were several stab wounds on his body, the police added.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout