Amal Jyothi College closed indefinitely, students refuse to vacate hostel

Kottayam: Amid rousing protests over the suicide of Shraddha Satheesh (20), a second-year food technology student, management on Tuesday decided to close Amal Jyothi College of Engineering at Kanjirappilly indefinitely.



It is alleged that the student died by suicide after facing harassment from her teachers.

The management also directed students to vacate the hostels after announcing the closure of the institution. But the agitated students refused to vacate the hostels and decided to continue the protest on campus.

Following this, the management decided not to hold a conciliatory meeting with agitating students.

The students have said that they would continue the protest till Shradha gets justice.

The students have demanded to remove the hostel warden and head of the food technology department from their posts. They also expressed disappointment over the delay in police action against the college.

SFI has also intensified protest over the incident on Monday. SFI members marched to the college and staged a sit-in protest seeking justice for Shraddha.

Shraddha was found dead in the college hostel on June 2. Students allege that the college authorities tried to hide the suicide attempt and took Shraddha to hospital claiming that she had collapsed.

"She was upset after she came from the HoD's room. She said she wanted to die," a protesting girl student told reporters.

Students alleged that teachers used to mentally harass her.

"HoD, one teacher who seized the phone, and two other teachers are responsible for this death. The teachers are harassing the students in the name of internals. We have complained to the management numerous times," the students alleged.

The college management said they do not know why the student committed such an act.

Meanwhile, police said they have registered a case in the matter and a probe is on.

(With PTI inputs)