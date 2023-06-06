TN man held for reckless driving based on Suresh Gopi’s complaint

Published: June 06, 2023 09:40 PM IST
Tamil Nadu native S Bharat; Former BJP MP and actor Suresh Gopi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kochi: Kalamassery police on Tuesday arrested a lorry driver for reckless driving after he obstructed actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi's vehicle. The accused is Bharath S, a native of Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu.

Police said Bharath was in an inebriated condition when he obstructed the car in which Suresh Gopi was travelling. The police registered a case suo motu against him and impounded his tanker lorry.

The incident happened at Thoshiba Junction near Kalamassery around 1 am on Tuesday. Suresh Gopi was returning from Kakkanad after paying last respects to actor Kollam Sudhi who was killed in a road accident.

Suresh Gopi contacted the police control room after Bharath kept driving his lorry in a dangerous manner refusing to give way for the former’s car to overtake it. The police intercepted the lorry at Angamaly and took Bharath into custody.

Sub Inspector Subair V A and CPO Sarath detained the drunk driver based on instructions from Circle Inspector Vipin Das. The seized vehicle was handed over to the court. 

