Malappuram ASI arrested for drunk drive resulting police vehicle accident

Malappuram: Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Malappuram police station, Gopi Mohan, was arrested in a hit-and-run incident. The ASI, reportedly, rammed the police vehicle into a car and continued driving towards the Mankada route.



However, the locals blocked the vehicle around 500 meters away from the accident spot and found the ASI was drunk. They took the key from Gopi's vehicle and contacted the Malappuram District Police Chief's office.

The Mankada Station House Officer (SHO) reached the spot and took the vehicles and the ASI to the station.

According to P Vishnu, Mankada Inspector, a case was subsequently registered against Gopi for causing an accident due to drunk driving. "We have arrested the officer and sent him on bail", said Vishnu adding that a department-level inquiry was initiated against Gopi and necessary actions will be taken on its report.