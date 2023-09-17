Teacher killed in bike accident in Malappuram

Palakkad: A man died after the two-wheeler he was riding rammed into a shop along the Moochikkal Bypass in Valanchery.

The deceased is Prasad of Chembra in Pattambi. He taught Physics at a private college in Irimbiliyam in Malappuram.

According to Valanchery police, the accident occurred around 3 am on Sunday.

“It is understood that he lost control of the two-wheeler as it was raining and rammed into the shop. Though the Valanchery police reached the spot and rushed him to the nearest hospital, Prasad had succumbed to his injuries,” said a source from Valanchery station.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem.