Teacher killed in bike accident in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 17, 2023 03:57 PM IST
Prasad. Photo: Special Arrangement

Palakkad: A man died after the two-wheeler he was riding rammed into a shop along the Moochikkal Bypass in Valanchery.

The deceased is Prasad of Chembra in Pattambi. He taught Physics at a private college in Irimbiliyam in Malappuram.

According to Valanchery police, the accident occurred around 3 am on Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLES

“It is understood that he lost control of the two-wheeler as it was raining and rammed into the shop. Though the Valanchery police reached the spot and rushed him to the nearest hospital, Prasad had succumbed to his injuries,” said a source from Valanchery station.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout