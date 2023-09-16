Two school students die in a bike accident at Nilambur

Malappuram: Two students of Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School, Chungathara died in a bike accident at Muttikkadavu near Nilambur on Saturday.

Yadhu Krishna (15) from Chungathara Pathippatam and Shibin Raj (14) from Uppada Anakkallu informed their families that they were going for tuition but instead left for Nilambur with a rented bike.

Their bike collided with a pickup jeep at 8.15 am. They were both brought dead at the Nilambur District Hospital.

Police have asked the RC owner of the bike to report at the station for inquiry. The police have filed a case and started an investigation.