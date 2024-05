Idukki: A seventeen-year-old POCSO case survivor was found dead at Erattayar here around 11 am on Tuesday. The police suspect murder as her body was found inside the house with a belt tightened around her neck.

On spotting the girl's body, her mother informed the Kattappana police about the incident. The cops have reached the site for investigation.

The victim had been sexually assaulted two years ago and a probe into the case is ongoing.