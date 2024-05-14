Man eluding prison term nabbed after 14 years from Coimbatore

Alappuzha: A 48-year-old man who eluded prison term for 14 years finally landed in the police net on Monday. The accused Manoj, also known as Mozha Binu, had waylaid R T Varghese, who was on his motorcycle, with a machete near the Salvation Army Church at Chammathumuku in Venmani police station limits. He robbed Varghese of his money, phone and a gold ring after threatening him with the machete. The incident happened on March 31, 2007.

In 2009, Manoj was sentenced to prison term as the first of the four accused in the case. However, Manoj went into hiding with his wife and family. He stayed at various places in the state and Tamil Nadu all these years. Manoj is an accused in several cases of armed robbery and theft registered in Mannar, Chengannur and Veeyapuram police stations in addition to Venmani police station.

Manoj was nabbed on Monday from his latest hiding spot in Bharati Nagar in Tiruppur, Coimbatore. A police team led by Chengannur DySP K N Rajesh, Venmani SHO Naseer A, Sub-Inspector Antony B J, Senior CPO Raheem S, and CPO Satheesh P J made the arrest.