A good deed repaid hundredfold! Auto driver gets back unpaid fare 30 years later

Kolenchery: "Do not die in debt, lest it be taken from your good deeds.." Thus goes a popular religious saying. It is not known what exactly prompted a native of Thiruvananthapuram to pay back Rs 100 he owed to an autorickshaw driver 30 years ago! He traced the driver here in Pathanamthitta district after much struggle and paid hundred times more than the original amount as a token of his gratitude to the former's generosity.

Autorickshaw driver V Babu is the person who received this unexpected amount.

Babu jogged his memory and remembered the past incident when a person named S R Ajith reached his house recently and asked him about a passenger who could not pay his fare one night in 1993.

He was told the autorickshaw was hired for travelling from Mangalathu Nadayil to Muvattupuzha on the Muvattupuzha-Pattimattom road in 1993.

Ajith also reminded him that he had promised to pay the fare later as he had just enough money for the return bus ticket.

Then Ajith had arrived on a visit to his classmate’s house at Mangalathu Nada while they were studying for B.Ed in Changanassery. Ajith said he failed to catch the bus to Muvattupuzha and had to hail the autorickshaw.

The auto driver could be traced after searching for a long time. The repayment was hence delayed, said Ajith.