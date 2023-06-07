Stray dog attack injures toddler in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 07, 2023 09:55 AM IST Updated: June 07, 2023 10:42 AM IST
Locals complained that stray dog attacks are ramping up in the area day by day. Photo: Manorama

Kannur: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after a stray dog reportedly attacked the toddler. The child has been undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Kannur for the past three days, reported Manorama News.

The boy is the son of Panur resident Naseer. He sustained injuries on his face, eyes and ears. He also lost some of his teeth due to the injuries on his jaw. 

The stray dog attacked the boy when he was playing in the courtyard of his house near Panur Ayyappa temple. His mother Murshida was also beside him at the time of the attack.

Locals complained stray dog attacks are increasing in the area day by day. Meanwhile, the shortage of rabies vaccine in government hospitals has been forcing injured people to rely on private hospitals for treatment.

Manorama News reported that the health department is planning to stop administering rabies vaccines for free of cost to all. It is learnt that only those who are Below Poverty Line will be considered eligible for the free vaccine. A recent report of the health department revealed that nearly 30 per cent of ordinary people used this free vaccine last year.

