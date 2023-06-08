Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front convenor and CPM leader EP Jayarajan said K Vidya who is accused of forging a teaching experience certificate from Ernakulam's Maharaja's College was not a SFI leader.

The leader's response confirmed that CPM has disowned Vidya as the fake certificate of Maharaja's College triggered a heated controversy in Kerala. The other day, CPM national committee member PK Sreemathy criticised Vidya and expressed strong disappointment over her illegal act.



Jayarajan criticised the media for dragging SFI into the case.

“ Many students joined SFI and participated in many programmes. All of them can't be named as SFI leaders,” said Jayarajan.

He also declared that CPM didn't provide any support to Vidya. Jayarajan also rubbished the rumours about Vidya's links with senior CPM leaders like PK Sreemathy.

“ Anyone can take a photo with a politician in Kerala. Vidya's photo with the leader won't confirm that she is linked with the party,” said Jayarajan.

Meanwhile, Manorama News reported that Kalady University is likely to suspend Vidya from PhD course.

The fraud was exposed when Vidya produced the fake certificate at the Government College, Attappady, on June 2 while attending an interview for the guest lecturer's post in the Malayalam department.

Members of the interview panel grew suspicious of the logo and seal of the college on the certificate and subsequently contacted the management.

Vidya’s certificate claimed that she had worked as a guest lecturer at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College during 2018-19 and 2020-21. However, college authorities told the interview panel that no guest lecturer was appointed in the Malayalam department in the past 10 years.

Ernakulam Central police, which registered the case on Maharaja's College principal's complaint on Tuesday, will hand over the case to Agaly police as the crime was reported in Attapadi college.