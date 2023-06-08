Didn't submit experience certificate from Maharaja's college anywhere: K Vidya

Kochi: K Vidya, the former SFI leader, who allegedly forged a teaching experience certificate during a job interview has denied the charges against her.

"I have not submitted an experience certificate from Maharajas College in any institution," she said on Thursday.

She however, admitted that she had attended a job interview at Government College, Attappady.

K Vidya is accused of forging a teaching experience certificate from Ernakulam's Maharaja's College during an interview for the guest lecturer's post in the Malayalam department of the Attappady college.

Members of the interview panel grew suspicious of the logo and seal of the college on the certificate and subsequently contacted the management.

Vidya’s certificate claimed that she had worked as a guest lecturer at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College during 2018-19 and 2020-21. However, college authorities told the interview panel that no guest lecturer was appointed in the Malayalam department in the past 10 years.

Ernakulam Central police, which registered the case on Maharaja's College principal's complaint on Tuesday, will hand over the case to Agaly police as the crime was reported in Attapady college.