Man bleeds to death on roadside after being hit by car in Alappuzha

Thuravur (Alappuzha): A man hit by a car on the National Highway at Kodamthuruthu in Alappuzha bled to death after lying on the roadside unattended for more than 20 minutes.

Onlookers mistook him to have succumbed to his injury as he was lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Later on, two women, who are teachers, intervened and rushed the man to a hospital. However, he died on the way.

Dhaneesh (29), son of Kodamthuruthu Mazhathulli Veettil Parameshwaran and Sathi, is the deceased. The accident happened on the stretch in front of Kodamthuruthu Government LP School in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Dhaneesh was returning from the sawmill when the car's driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Dhaneesh and Rahul (30), another pedestrian.

Rahul, who sustained serious injuries as well, was rushed to a hospital in Kochi in an ambulance called by other commuters.

Dhaneesh, who was lying still in a pool of blood, was thought to be dead then and hence not taken in the same ambulance to the hospital, as per reports.

Government LP School teachers M Dhanya and Jessy Thomas, who were in their classes, reached the spot after seeing a group of people gathered in front of the school.

They turned Dhaneesh to a supine position, checked his pulse and found that he was alive. The teachers themselves stopped a vehicle that came by to take him to the hospital. Dhaneesh’s brother Nidheesh had reached looking for him by then. He was then taken to the Thuravur Government Hospital. However, it was too late by then and he could not be saved.

According to Kuthiyathodu Police, the accident happened after the car suddenly swerved to evade hitting a scooter rider.