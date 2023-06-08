Passing exam 'you never wrote': Probe into Arsho's controversial mark list

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2023 02:25 PM IST Updated: June 08, 2023 03:58 PM IST
SFI state secretary PM Arsho. Photo: Facebook

Ernakulam: Two days after SFI leader PM Arsho's mark list triggered a controversy, state police chief Anil Kant has ordered a probe into the row. Manorama News reported that the DGP has initiated action after receiving a complaint from Arsho. The Kochi city police commissioner has been directed to investigate the complaint.

In his complaint, Arsho alleged that someone has tampered with the exam results. He has also given an explanation to the CPM leadership.

Meanwhile, CPM alleged conspiracy behind the row.

The controversy erupted after Ernakulam's Maharaja's College published the results of MA Archaeology on its official website. Arsho was declared passed the semester exam even after securing zero marks. The issue made headlines after the Kerala Students' Union started a protest.

Meanwhile, Arsho claimed that he neither registered for the exams nor attended any papers as he was restricted from entering Ernakulam after being booked in a criminal case.

