Three members of family found dead in Thrissur lodge

Thrissur: A three-member family from Ernakulam was found dead inside a lodge room here on Thursday. The deceased are Santhosh Peter, his wife Suni Peter and daughter Ayrine. The family was settled in Chennai for a long time.



The trio was found dead inside the lodge room near Thrissur KSRTC bus depot in the wee hours of Thursday, Manorama News reported. East Police said they recovered a suicide note from the room. A member of the investigating team said financial issues might have led the family to take the extreme step.

“Santhosh was found hanging on the ceiling fan inside the room. His wife was spotted lifeless on the bed and the daughter's body was seen in the bathroom,” the officer said.

“The family had scheduled to vacate the room on Wednesday night. When there was no response from them, we broke the lock open. They had died by then,” a staff member said.

Thrissur East police said the cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem.