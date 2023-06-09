Thiruvananthapuram: The AI road surveillance cameras installed by the Motor Vehicles Department have reported traffic violations by several MPs and MLAs across Kerala.

As many as 36 traffic violations involving VIP and government-owned vehicles were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday alone not withstanding the exemptions granted to certain categories. The details of violations committed by each of these vehicles will be known only when the respective challans are issued.

Meanwhile, the Motor vehicles Department has begun sending challans to those caught by the cameras for traffic violations. Challans and text messages regarding the violations have been dispatched to 3,000 persons so far.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has fixed the problems concerning the issue of challans by Thursday afternoon.

A meeting to be presided over by Transport Minister Antony Raju will be convened at 11 am on Friday to review the functioning of the road camera network.

Govt vehicles caught on camera

The VIP and government vehicles found violating traffic rules include a car owned by and bearing the board of the Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan (KL 14 Y 3636); car with the board of the Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden (KL 07 BS 0099); car owned by Thrikkarippur MLA M Rajagopal (KL 60 T 1943); car owned by a Tamil Nadu MLA, which violated the traffic rule at Wayanad; a car from Koduvally in Kozhikode that carries an MLA Board; car that carries the board of the Muvattupuzha Municipal Chairman; the official vehicle of the Mavelikkara Tehsildar, but owned by the District Collector; a Kottarakkara-based police vehicle which is owned by the State Police Chief; vehicles of the Sultan Batheri and Mananthavadi block panchayat presidents; vehicles owned by the Chelakkar, Pazhayannur, Thamarakkulam, and Ezhukon Gram Panchayats; oficial vehicles of the Vadakara Municipality and the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.