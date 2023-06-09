Amal Jyothi student death: Protesting college mates booked

The police have filed a case against the students who protested after the death of Shradha Satheesh (20), a second-year food technology student at Amal Jyothi College in Kanjirappally. The case was registered in connection with blocking of the way of Chief Whip N Jayaraj who came to the college for a discussion with the student protestors.

The students had called off the protest on Wednesday after their meeting with N Jayaraj, and ministers R Bindu and VN Vasavan.

Fifty students have been booked in the case, said Kanjirappally DYSP.

Shradha was found hanging inside her hostel room at Amal Jyothi Engineering College hostel on June 2. Soon after the incident, allegations of institutional harassment against the college management had surfaced.