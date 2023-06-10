The transport department has come to the conclusion that after the artificial intelligence (AI) cameras started functioning along the roads in the state, the number of deaths by accidents and traffic violations have come down.

Death toll

The average daily death toll of 12 in road accidents in the state has dropped to 8 from June 5 to June 9.

The motor vehicles department said the number of people violating the law is also coming down. On June 6, there were 1,21,681 violations while 87,675 offences were detected on June 7 and a further low of 79,525 cases on June 8. A total of 3,52,730 violations were detected by the cameras from June 5 to 8.

Keltron, which verifies the detections, uploaded 19,790 cases on the integrated transport monitoring system and the motor vehicles department has issued challans in 10,457 violations.

Seat belts

Among the violations, 7,896 were by passengers in cars not wearing seat belts. 6,153 were riding without helmets and 715 were cases of pillion riders without helmets

When the cameras were operated on an experimental basis, a total of 4 lakh violations had been detected.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said directions were issued to Keltron to increase the infrastructure to register the violations detected into the integrated transport monitoring system including increasing the manpower.

The Congress has been raising corruption charges against the Safe Kerala project, which aims to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the state, since its inauguration in April.

Two months after the inauguration of the Rs 232-crore project, the cameras became operational on June 5.

The Kerala government had in 2020 entered into an agreement with Keltron for the project.

In April this year, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 'Safe Kerala' project, which included the installation of AI cameras, envisaged to rein in road accidents and traffic violations in the state.