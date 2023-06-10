Maharaja's mark list faux pas: Crime Branch questions college principal based on Arsho's complaint

Ernakulam: Maharaja's College principal V S Joy was on Saturday questioned by the Crime Branch team investigating the mark list error involving Students Federation of India (SFI) state secretary P M Arsho.

Joy, who was interrogated based on a complaint filed by Arsho, reiterated there was no conspiracy behind the controversy. The second accused in the case, Joy said he also handed over evidence to prove the entire episode was caused by a technical error.

The other day, Arsho filed a complaint with the DGP (Director General of Police) requesting him to probe whether there was any conspiracy behind the erroneous mark list. The complaint was forwarded to the Kochi Commissioner with instructions to investigate and take appropriate action.

The controversy

When the mark list of the third-semester examinations of the Integrated PG Programme in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies in Maharaja's College was published, it showed that Arsho had 'Passed' without securing any marks or grades in any subject.

College authorities later clarified that the mark list was a technical glitch.

According to Arsho, he did not appear for any examination in the third semester as he was serving a bail condition which restricted him from entering Ernakulam.

He also clarified he was not part of the batch mentioned in the circulating mark list and that it was the result of the 2021 batch. He further said the mark list was being circulated by people with vested interests.

Meanwhile, the Maharaja's College governing council dismissed Arsho's contention that there was a conspiracy behind him 'passing' an unwritten examination.

Chairman N Ramakanthan said Arsho's name was included in the mark list due to a software glitch. "There are other students who have experienced the same issue and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been asked to resolve the problem," he said.