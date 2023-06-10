Digital portal for data collection of expatriates in final phase: CM at Loka Kerala Sabha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 10, 2023 09:01 PM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

New York: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state government attaches great importance to the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha.

Addressing delegates at the inaugural ceremony of the Loka Kerala Sabha's general assembly in New York, Pinarayi Vijayan said: "A proper system is in place to implement the suggestions made in the previous conclaves. The Pravasi Mithram portal has been implemented for expatriates to raise complaints related to the Revenue Department. An employment exchange is also in place for returning expatriates."

He said a digital portal for the collection of data with regard to non-residents is in the final phase of its works.

RELATED ARTICLES

Around 250 delegates from different countries will attend the conference.

Apart from the chief minister, Speaker A N Shamseer, diamond sponsor and Fokana president Dr Babu Stephen, Norka Roots director and chief coordinator of the Regional Conference Dr M Anirudhan will address the 'Pravasi Sangamam' or the general assembly.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout