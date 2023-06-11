'Biparjoy' intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm, heavy rain in Kerala for 5 more days: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rain for the next five days due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal and Cyclone Biparjoy that is circulating in the Arabian Sea.

In view of the possibility of heavy rain in the state, a yellow alert has been declared for the districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode for today (June 11) and for Kannur and Kozhikode for tomorrow (June 12).

(Yellow indicates severely bad weather.)

Waves rising to a height of 3.4 metres and sea erosion along the Kerala coast have been predicted. Because of the adverse weather conditions and the possibility of winds blowing at a speed of 55 km/h, fishing activities have been banned along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep till June 15.

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a "very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)", the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

In an advisory issued in the early hours of Sunday, the IMD said during the day wind speeds will touch 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coast.

It will further increase to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Monday, and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off the Saurashtra coast, the IMD said.

Sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain "rough to very rough" till Wednesday, and very rough to high on Thursday, it said.

The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations in the region till June 15 and has asked fishermen to not venture into the central Arabian Sea, north Arabian Sea during June 12-15, and along and off Saurashtra-Kutch coasts till June 15.

It further advised those out at sea to return to the coast and regulate offshore and onshore activities judiciously.

"In view of the above, the state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the depression prevailing in the northeast Bay of Bengal has become an extremely severe depression near the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar.